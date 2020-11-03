Parthenon LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,469.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.