Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,469.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

