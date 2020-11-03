Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 109 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of -193.76, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

