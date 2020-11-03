Argent Advisors Inc. Has $888,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

