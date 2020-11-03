Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $588.43 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

