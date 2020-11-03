HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of -193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.