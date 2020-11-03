Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

