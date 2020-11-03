Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock worth $11,052,338. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.