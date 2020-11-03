Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,040,000 after buying an additional 94,043 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,318,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.58.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,469.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.