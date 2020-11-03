Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 233 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

