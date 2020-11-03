Keybank National Association OH Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,848,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $268.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.84 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

