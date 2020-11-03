Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

