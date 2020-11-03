Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.