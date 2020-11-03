Keybank National Association OH Has $3.26 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of HP by 56.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 38,266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

