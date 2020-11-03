Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

