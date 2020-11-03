Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 44.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 675.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 99,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,862 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

