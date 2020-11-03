Keybank National Association OH Sells 668 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

DOV stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

