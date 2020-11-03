Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

MMP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

