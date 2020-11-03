Keybank National Association OH Sells 333 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

