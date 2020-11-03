Keybank National Association OH Sells 333 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
