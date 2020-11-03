American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,674 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.