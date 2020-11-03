Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $29.09 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

