Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 249,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

