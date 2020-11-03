Keybank National Association OH Has $238.19 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $238,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

