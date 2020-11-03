AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 468.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

