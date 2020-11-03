Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 24,062 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 40.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger by 1,544.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

