Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $52,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 43.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

