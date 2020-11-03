Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,722 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,082,000 after buying an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 134.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

PEAK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

