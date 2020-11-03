Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after buying an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.