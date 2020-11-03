Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.