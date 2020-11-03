Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,929 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 37,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of -193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

