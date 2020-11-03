Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 523 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

