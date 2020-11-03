DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.80 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 454.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Yum China by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 87,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

