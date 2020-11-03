State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 29,558 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,558 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.