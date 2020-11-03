Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,154 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 442,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 970,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.