Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after buying an additional 314,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

NYSE LDOS opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.