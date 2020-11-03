Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,999 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $293.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.86.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

