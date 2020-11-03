Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

