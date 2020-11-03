DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 94,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,250 shares of company stock worth $11,052,338. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

