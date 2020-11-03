DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,648 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 984.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after buying an additional 417,488 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,316,000 after purchasing an additional 401,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,199,000 after purchasing an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $176.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

