Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 153 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

