Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,682 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $956,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 272.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 116,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 85,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,077,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

