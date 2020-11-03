Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 113.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.