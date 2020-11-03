Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

