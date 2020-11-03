BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Amazon.com by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,532.52.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

