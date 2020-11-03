Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $50.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,903.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

