Usca Ria LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,162.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,903.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

