Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Manchester Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,903.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

