Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.
In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
