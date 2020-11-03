Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.