Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 423.9% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,532.52.

AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

