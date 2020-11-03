Cedar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

